Cirrus adds new features to Vision Jet

Cirrus Aircraft announced July 19 that Auto Radar powered by Garmin and Cirrus IQ have been added as new advanced features on the world’s best-selling personal jet, the Vision Jet. These upgrades now provide pilots with increased situational awareness and connectivity during all stages of pre-flight and inflight activities, Cirrus said in a news release
“Cirrus Aircraft incorporates intelligent and award-winning innovations into its ecosystem to make flying simpler, safer and more approachable for the pilot and passengers,” said Zean Nielsen, chief executive officer of Cirrus Aircraft. “The award-winning Vision Jet is a testament to our team’s ongoing dedication to advancing the personal aviation industry. Over the years, the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) and Safe Return Autoland have revolutionized the Personal Aviation industry. Now with Auto Radar andCirrus IQ connectivity, pilots have more situational awareness inflight and can streamline the preflight process.”
Auto Radar allows the pilot to select the desired radar range which then automatically scans the area ahead and displays a composite, real-time depiction of the weather. By automatically selecting an optimal horizontal scan pattern and vertical tilt combination, the Auto Radar system works to create an in-depth view of the weather ahead. It volumetrically profiles areas of precipitation to provide the pilot with a real-time composite view of radar returns. The imagery is clear with a 16-color palette and improved automatic ground-clutter suppression.
Cirrus IQ is now available in the Vision Jet with the addition of LTE-enabled hardware. With the Cirrus IQ mobile app, pilots can proactively check key aircraft readiness items, updated after each flight from virtually anywhere in the world. These key items currently include the last known status of fuel and oxygen levels, aircraft location, flight hours and engine cycles.