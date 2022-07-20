Chamber Golf Class winners announced

On July 18th, the 53rd Annual Chamber Golf Classic presented by Spectrum teed off at Ridgeview Country Club. More than 200 golfers, 15 volunteers and 66 sponsor organizations enjoyed golf, networking and fun.
1st Place
Dan Berg
Chad Curran
Scott Sandelin
Bill Watson
Jon Francisco
Score 53
2nd Place
Kyle Holmgren
Kirsten Horvat
Mike Hollway
Dave Dorsey
Score 54
3rd Place
Dan Markham
Richelle Mullen
Clayton Kettelhut
Score 54
Random Draw Winners
Aiden Bachand
Corey Bachand
Adam Bachand
John Conely
Proximity Winners
#2 Longest Drive In Fairway (Men) – Josh Lee
#3 Closest To The Pin – Shane Hehir
#5 Closest To The Pin – Joe George
#7 Longest Drive In Fairway (Women) – Robin Larsen
#9 Longest Putt On Green – Mark Oestreich
#12 Closest To The Pin – Dan Markham
#13 Longest Drive In Fairway (Men) – Anthony Smith
#16 Longest Drive In Fairway (Women) – Ashley Thielke
#18 Longest Putt On Green (Men/Women) – Becky Loop