CBS3 in Duluthhas been honored with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Hard News Reporting.
The award was presented by the Radio Television Digital News Association.
The Edward R. Murrow Awards recognize outstanding achievement in electronicj ournalism.
CBS3’s submission, “Submerged in Mystery” aired in February 2019 and looks back at the 1978 disappearance of then 44-year-old Sally Tharaldson and 63-year-old Virgil LaPantain of Duluth.
The story produced by CBS3 anchor Anthony Matt highlights the research of a life-long Minnesotan captivated by the disappearance who hopes to write a book about the case.
“The Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news. It’s an honor to be recognized by our peers for ourt eam’s work and dedication to journalism,” said Kevin Jacobsen, CBS3 NewsDirector.
The Murrow Award is a first for CBS3.