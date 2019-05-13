CBS 3 Duluth was honored for breaking news coverage at the annual Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Awards of Excellence Gala.
The first-place small market award recognized CBS 3’s wall-to-wall coverage of the April 2018 Husky refinery explosion. CBS 3’s team of journalists provided live coverage for seven hours, delivering the latest information about the explosion and the evacuations that were ordered as a result.
“Our number one job that day as broadcasters was to keep our community safe and informed,” said Kevin Jacobsen, CBS 3 Duluth news director. “It’s a true honor to be recognized by our peers in broadcasting and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association."
A total of 123 stations participated in the contest, with more than 1,786 entries. They were judged by professional broadcasters outside of Wisconsin.