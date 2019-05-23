Carlson joins Out There Advertising

Nancy Carlson has joined the marketing and advertising agency as office manager.
“Nancy is one of the most organized and detail-oriented people I know,” said Dan Litman, partner/creative director, “plus, she likes to have just as much – if not more – fun than we do, which makes her a great fit. We are excited to welcome her here.”
In this role, Nancy will be responsible for general office operations, accounts payable and receivable, human resources and greeting people with a smile at the door.
She previously worked at the UMD Center for Economic Development as an administrative assistant, also coordinating the Student to Business Initiative Program alongside professors and students at the UMD Labovitz School of Business. Carlson also worked as the office manager at a local union for 16 years.