Carl Crawford reappointed to Gov. Walz’s Council on Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

The City of Duluth is excited to announce that Carl Crawford has been selected to serve on Governor Tim Walz's Council on the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. This is Mr. Crawford's second term on the Council.
The Council provides insight and coordinates efforts in assisting the Governor's Office in hosting a celebration to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
"I am honored to be again be selected to be a part of this Council to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr,” Crawford said. “At this time in history, Dr. King’s messages resonate with the current challenges that we face and provide us with hope for a better tomorrow.”
Mayor Emily Larson appointed Mr. Crawford as the Human Rights Officer in July of 2016. Crawford is the third Human Rights Officer since the Human Rights Office was created in 2001. Carl has been an active member of the Twin Ports community since he played basketball for the University of Wisconsin Superior in 1986. Carl has held various positions at Lake Superior College, Duluth New Tribune, KBJR6, and served on multiple boards. He won the 2012 Martin Luther King Jr. Drum Major for Peace Award.