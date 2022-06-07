Cardiology specialist Drew Hayes joins Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic

Drew Hayes, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, is joining the Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic, where he will specialize in cardiology with a focus on the heart-failure program.
“I am excited to embark on this journey,” said Hayes. “Essentia is an integral part of the Northland community and I’m looking forward to providing crucial services to patients on the Iron Range.”
Hayes received his education from Frontier Nursing University in Lexington, Kentucky, and is certified in family practice.
“I want my patients to feel well-informed and educated about their disease process,” said Hayes. “My philosophy is that we will work together to create the best treatment for each individual to enable them to have their highest quality of life.”