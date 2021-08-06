Burnes joins Lake Country Power

Lake Country Power has appointed Jerry Burnes as communications and digital media coordinator of the rural electric cooperative.
Burnes will serve as the co-op’s communications and social media messaging expert on various print and digital platforms including the company’s internal and external newsletters; management of the company website and production using several media technologies such as video, photography and graphic design.
“We are thrilled to have Jerry join our communications team and he’ll be an important addition right from the start,” said Greg Schulzetenberg, Lake Country Power manager of community relations and marketing. “He has shown great skill as an enterprising journalist and project leader and clearly has the ability to lead us in the technologically advancing world of digital media.”
Burnes will also assist to create, write and develop strategic content messaging for member and employee meetings, community presentations and other co-op meetings that reinforce LCP’s mission, vision and values.
He earned a Master of Arts Degree in communication studies with an emphasis on public relations from Northern Illinois University. He most recently worked as editor of the Mesabi Tribune in Virginia, where he managed daily news production and directed numerous special projects.
Burnes has been recognized by the Illinois College Press Association, Illinois Press Association, North Dakota Newspaper Association and Minnesota Newspaper Association.
He began his new position with Lake Country Power August 2 and will work from the Mountain Iron Service Center.