Brett Rodenberg joins North Shore Bank

Brett Rodenberg comes to North Shore Bank with financial planning experience from a nationally recognized firm where he assisted clients to help them reach their short-term and long-term financial goals. In his current role in the retirement solutions division, Brett focuses on investment management accounts and individual retirement accounts. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota-Duluth with a bachelor’s degree in financial planning and professional sales.
“We are excited to have Brett join our team. We look forward to extending our reach, with regard to financial wellness in our community, by fostering and supporting our clients ongoing financial and retirement goals,” said Brannan.