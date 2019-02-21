Boldt announces leadership changes in Minnesota

Steve Schultz has been appointed vice president and general manager of Minnesota Operations. He has worked for Boldt for more than 30 years with experience in project management, business strategy, operations performance and crossfunctional team leadership. He was the lead executive responsible for opening Boldt’s Rochester office, and most recently served as the vice president of industrial operations. In his new role he will oversee all operations in Minnesota.
“Leadership is about recognizing, supporting and raising up the talented people around you. I’ve often felt that as you move through your career, you acquire trophies to put in your trophy case. As you transition into leadership, your responsibility is to help and coach others to acquire their own trophies in the hopes that their case becomes fuller than yours,” he said.
Ben Row has been named area manager of Boldt’s Cloquet office. Row has worked for Boldt for four years, most recently as a senior project manager in Minnesota. Additionally, he has more than 11 years of experience in the power industry.
“My philosophy is to get back to our roots, and focus on our people and our customers by communicating with our teams about roles, responsibilities, and goals we have together,” Row said.
Josh Kostiuk has been named group manager of Boldt operations in Grand Rapids and will continue to support construction services for Minnesota Operations. Kostiuk has worked for Boldt for more than 10 years, gaining experience across multiple markets with a specialization in the power and industrial sectors.
“I’ve learned to embrace being a millennial because the old, authoritative way of leading doesen’t work. We have to treat people differently, empower workers and work differently,” he said.
Jason Krueger is Boldt’s director of Rochester operations. He has more than 20 years of experience with The Boldt Company, working in multiple market sectors including industrial and healthcare. Krueger has developed a successful track record managing various projects valued at more than $300 million.
The firm has offices in Cloquet, Grand Rapids and Rochester, Minnesota providing construction services to a wide range of industrial, mining, power, commercial, education, and healthcare clients.