Giant Voices, Inc. President Lisa Bodine has been named a board member of the Minnesota Chamber Foundation along with four other business people. Eric Black, president, Minnesota Diversified Industries; Darin Lynch, president, Irish Titan; David Rudolph, managing director, commercial banking, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, JP MorganChase & Co., and Kamona Wilson, diversity director, Knutson Construction.
“We are honored to have these leaders joining our Board,” said Jennifer Byers, executive director, Minnesota Chamber Foundation. “These five individuals bring a wealth of knowledge, experience and expertise that will enhance our organization and help foster solutions to drive Minnesota’s economy forward.”
The announcement of the new board members follows the newly released Minnesota: 2030 – 2023 Edition, an update to the original Minnesota: 2030 report released in May 2021. The report details Minnesota’s economic performance, including the period since the pandemic, provides forecasts out to 2030, and most importantly, makes recommendations to address the challenges our state faces to set a course for stronger economic growth.