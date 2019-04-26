Bloom retires from Tweed Museum

Tweed Museum of Art at UMD announced the retirement of Director Ken Bloom after 15 years of service.
Bloom’s tenure include his opening of the museum to Native American Arts, and positioning that work as a core component of the program. With an eye toward gender and racial inclusivity, he has expanded the museum’s collections in all genres, and the range of that collection to include public art on campus. He also had the collection digitized to make it accessible for research. He also championed the overhaul of the museum’s mechanical and electrical systems to improve functionality, air quality, and to provide a safe environment insuring the proper preservation of the museum’s artworks for generations.
Bloom contributed to the arts as a board member of The Arrowhead Regional Arts Council, the Minnesota Citizen’s for the Arts, and repeatedly served as a panelist for the Minnesota State Arts Board. He is considered to be a mentor by many artists.
"Ken Bloom has been monumental in the success of the Tweed Museum of Art. His many years of leadership are filled with outstanding successes that have been instrumental to the legacy of the Tweed Museum, UMD and the Duluth community. We congratulate him on his successful tenure and wish him well in his retirement,” said UMD School of Fine Arts Dean Robert Kase.
There will be a nationwide search for a new director.