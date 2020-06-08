Björk joins Out There Advertising as art director

Out There Advertising announced Taylor Björk has joined the agency as art director
“Taylor brings a real passion to our creative team,” said Dan Litman, president/creative director. “Design is more than a career to him, it's a lifestyle. You can tell he lives and breathes it in every project he's created.”
In this role, Bjork will create visual concepts that communicate inspirational, informative, and captivating ideas across multiple mediums for our clients, the agency said.
Prior to joining OTA, Taylor held roles on both the agency and client side, working as a graphic designer for 50 Below, Duluth Pack, and most recently, Swim Creative.