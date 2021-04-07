Bill Roberts to retire after 45-year career with A&L Properties, Chinese Lantern and Northland Country Club

Bill Roberts, a longtime leader in Duluth hospitality and management, will retire April 30 after a 45-year career.
Roberts was General Manager of the Chinese Lantern restaurant from 1976-1994 and General Manager and Chief Operating Officer of Northland Country Club from 1994-2002. For the past 18 years, Roberts has been Facilities Manager for A&L Properties, which has developed or restored more than 40 office and retail properties in the Duluth-Superior area, including the Duluth Technology Village.
Roberts was a founding member of the Downtown Duluth Waterfront District advisory committee; chair of the Hotel & Restaurant Health and Welfare Fund; earned his Certified Club Manager designation from the Club Managers Association of America; and is a member of the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA).
Over the years he chaired fundraising events for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Arrowhead Food Bank and Project Share.
“I’ve been fortunate to always work in fields where there’s a lot of interaction with people, many of whom became lifelong friends,” said Roberts. “Wing Y. Huie, Rob Link, Lee Anderson and Tiffany Hughes are some of the many who hold a special place in my heart.”