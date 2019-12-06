Benolken joins American Bank as business banker

American Bank of the North announced Shannon Benolken was hired as business banker for their west region (Grand Rapids and Nashwauk).
Benolken, formerly with Itasca Economic Development Corporation, will have the primary responsibility for managing portfolios and developing and maintaining relationships with business clients to service their commercial banking needs. She has over 15 years of
experience in small business development and community engagement.
“We are pleased to have Shannon join the American Bank team,” said Rob Marwick, CEO. “Shannon brings a wealth of experience in finance and community relations. She has shown leadership in her previous positions and the community and she will be an asset in driving our collective success for the future.”
Benolken holds a Master of Business Administration from Ashford University and Bachelor of Business Administration from The College of St. Scholastica. She has a mini Masters in Business Communication certificate from the University of St. Thomas and has attended the International Economic Development Council Basic Economic Development Course, Blandin Foundation Community Leadership Program, Minnesota Council of Nonprofits Performance Management Leadership Institute along with other leadership programs.