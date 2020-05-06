Benner joins American Bank of the North staff

American Bank of the North announced Douglas Benner has joined its staff as senior vice president-market manager of the Twin Cities market.
With more than 30 years of extensive experience in commercial banking, Benner has managed and led numerous bank teams toward growth, profitability, and increased market share, American Bank said.
“Doug’s proven experience in the banking industry, coupled with his focus on building long-term relationships and innovative leadership, was exactly what we were looking for in a market manager for our St. Paul-based loan production office,” said Rob Marwick, CEO of American Bank of the North. “We are thrilled to add him to our team and to further strengthen American Bank for the future.”
Priously, Benner worked at Commerce Bank in Edina as its executive vice-president and chief operating officer. Benner has also served as market president for Klein Bank in Edina, where he led efforts to open a new loan production office and grow a new market for the bank. Earlier in his career he worked at TCF Financial Corporation, Minneapolis as executive vice president and manager for their Minnesota Corporate Banking and U.S. Bancorp in Minneapolis as vice president of their western and southwest districts.
Benner holds a Masters of Business Administration and Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Michigan and is a retired Commissioned Officer from the United States Marine Corps.