The City of Duluth has named Ben VanTassel the new director of administrative services. VanTassel will replace Chelsea Helmer beginning Feb. 15. The director of administrative services oversees the City Clerk’s office, information and technology division, and human resources division.
"We are thrilled to have Ben serve in this new capacity," Mayor Emily Larson said in an official statement. "He is a proven leader within our organization and is known in our community for his intentionality and transparency. Ben's ability to overcome obstacles and proactively strategize makes him a great fit for this role."
VanTassel has been with the City of Duluth since 2009, serving in various roles within the planning and economic development department. Since 2019, Ben has served as the planning and economic development division manager.
“I am excited to continue serving our community in this new role," he said in the statement. "While I remain passionate about engaging our community in improving our built environment, I am especially excited to focus on internal organizational work that furthers our efforts to be accessible, equitable, and efficient.”
"Ben stood out as a candidate," Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman said. "His experience and approach has made him a trusted staff leader and I am excited to work with him in this new role. Ben knows the ins and outs of the City and has extensive experience in managing many of our boards and commissions. He also has worked closely with other departments and is passionate about the City's services.”
VanTassel has a Master’s in Business Administration with an emphasis on leadership and change, from The College of Saint Scholastica, and a Bachelor's degree in urban and regional studies from the University of Minnesota Duluth.
The Duluth City Council will vote to appoint VanTassel at the Feb. 14 meeting.