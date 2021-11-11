Fortune Bay Resort Casino is pleased to announce the hiring of new General Manager Mayan Beltran.
“He is well versed in all areas of casino operations, plus the hospitality field as well,” said Bois Forte Tribal Chairwoman Cathy Chavers of Beltran. “He is very professional, well-spoken, and will be a great asset to the Fortune Bay team and the Bois Forte community. We’re fortunate to have found such a talented man to lead us through this next period in our history.”
Beltran is an enrolled band member of the Winnebago Tribe in Nebraska. He brings with him 25+ years of casino experience and most recently served as the general manager of WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan, Iowa.
Beltran, who is married and has two adult children, said he did a lot of research online about the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa and Fortune Bay Resort Casino before his interview. After all, moving from Iowa to northeastern Minnesota isn’t a decision that can be made without knowing exactly what he would be walking into. In the end, Beltran said he had a great feeling about the Tribal Council and the Casino Executives that he spoke with and thus the decision just felt right for him.
“There was much discussion with my family about the opportunity before accepting,” explained Beltran, who credited his family for allowing him to make this career move. “I have such an incredible support system at home, and I wanted to ensure my family was on board with such a change in environment. After that, we then had that ‘This is the new chapter in our life,’ moment.”
And that new chapter has already begun with much promise and positive feedback from everyone Beltran has crossed paths with thus far, he said.
“I would like to express my gratitude to the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa and Fortune Bay Resort Casino for the opportunity to work with them,” said Beltran. “I’m very excited about being part of the leadership and the future of this great nation and business. I look forward to meeting and working with everyone in our community.”