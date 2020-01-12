Bell Bank expanding in Twin Ports, hires 7

Bell Bank is hiring staff in the Duluth-Superior metro, with Tim McShane recently named president/Twin Ports market for the Fargo-based bank.
McShane was joined on the leadership team by two longtime Duluth bankers: Jon Birkeland was named senior vice president/commercial banking team lead, and David Gaddie was hired as director of community development.
Mark Lanigan was named senior vice president/commercial banker; Jason Crawford, vice president/commercial banker; Liz Kidd, commercial loan coordinator; Chris Theis, vice president/private banking team lead; and Cathy Sinnott, personal banking officer/assistant manager.
Bikrkeland earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and English writing from Concordia College – Moorhead and attended Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. He has over 22 years of banking and finance experience as a credit analyst and spent the last 17 years as a commercial lender at Republic Bank.
Gaddie, chairman of Bell’s Twin Ports advisory board and director of community development, will promote Bell’s brand while growing relationships with individuals and businesses in the Twin Ports.
“I’m excited to be part of Bell, with its culture of ‘happy employees and happy customers,’ as we introduce Bell and represent the bank in our community,” said Gaddie.
Originally from East Grand Forks, Minn., he graduated from Minnesota State University – Moorhead in business administration, banking and finance, and completed his studies at the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University. Gaddie has been in banking and finance for nearly 50 years – first at U.S. Bank, and most recently, as president of Republic Bank.
Lanigan will focus on helping clients build wealth through leverage. The Waterloo, Iowa, native graduated from Northern Michigan University and has more than 30 years of experience in the banking field, working in all areas of commercial lending. Prior to joining Bell, Lanigan served for more than 17 years as a commercial lender at Republic Bank in Duluth.
Crawford will use his background in financial analysis and customer service to build relationships with entrepreneurs in the community by managing their accounts and loans to help them build wealth. He was born and raised in the Twin Ports and earned a finance degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth. Prior to joining Bell, Crawford served as a credit analyst and commercial banker at Republic Bank.
Kidd helps simplify the loan process for lenders and customers. Originally from Cedarburg, Wis., she earned a bachelor’s degree from Marquette University. Her first career was as a bakery owner for 17 years. She spent eight years in the real estate business and has spent the most recent year refining her banking skills.
Theis will use his experience to specialize working with higher net worth and higher income earning clients, customizing unique financial solutions. From Bloomington, Minn., Theis earned a degree in finance from the University of Minnesota Duluth and has been in the banking and financial field since 2002. Prior to joining Bell, he worked at U.S. Bank and Republic Bank in Duluth.
Sinnott, personal banking officer/assistant manager, will work with customers on their day-to-day personal deposits and consumer loans. The Duluth native is an East High School grad and has been in banking for more than 30 years, including positions in personal banking, business banking and private banking.
The Twin Ports team is currently operating as a loan production office/deposit production office at 230 W. Superior Street, Suite 611 in Duluth, with plans to open Bell’s first full-service bank branch in Duluth in 2020.
“As a family- and employee-owned company from the CEO on down, Bell Bank provides a welcoming atmosphere,” McShane said. “We combine a small-bank feel with the advanced technology and highly competitive offerings you’d expect from larger national banks. I’m excited to introduce Bell Bank to friends and customers in this market.”