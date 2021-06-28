Barko Hydraulics welcomes Justin Rupar as company president

Barko Hydraulics (Barko) is pleased to welcome Justin Rupar as president.
Barko is a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of innovative heavy equipment solutions for the forestry, site prep, and material handling industries headquartered in Superior, Wisc.
Rupar assumed his new role effective June 15, 2021, bringing over 27 years of equipment industry expertise in manufacturing, dealer development, sales and marketing.
“I’m very excited to join Barko, and I’m looking forward to getting to know our dealers and customers better.” said Rupar. “The Barko team and I are excited to continue working to improve our product and services offerings and to add exceptional value to both our dealer partners’ and our retail customers’ operations.”
Before joining Barko, Justin held leadership positions with Yamaha Motor Corporation, YANMAR America and ASV Holdings, overseeing global commercial, distribution and after-sales support activities.
A native northern Minnesotan and Iron Ranger, Justin holds a bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University (MN) and an MBA from the University of Georgia. In his spare time, he is an avid outdoorsman who loves spending time in nature hunting, fishing, or exploring with his wife and daughter. Justin also has a passion for ice hockey and cooking for friends and family. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus and volunteers in the community whenever possible.