Bacso joins AudacityHR

AudacityHR has added Eleanor Bacso to the team as an HR Specialist.
With previous experience in HR, government and private sector work, Eleanor brings a wide variety of understanding of the issues employers are facing today. She is a member of the Canal Park Business Association, the Northland Human Resource Association (NHRA), and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). She is also a Chamber ambassador and is involved in other local community organizations.
Bacso has an MBA in Leadership and Change Management from the College of St. Scholastica.
AudacityHR provides human resource solutions and worksite wellbeing consultation and training.