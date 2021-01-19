Attorney Joseph Heck joins Fryberger Law Firm

Duluth-based law firm Fryberger, Buchanan, Smith & Frederick, P.A. recently announced the addition of attorney Joseph Heck to their Duluth office.
Heck is originally from Plymouth, Minnesota. He attended Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for undergrad, where he double-majored in History as well as Criminology and Law Studies. During his time there he discovered a passion for the legal system and became interested in pursuing a career in law. After an internship at the Milwaukee Courthouse he applied to the University of Minnesota Law School.
In the summer between his second and third year of law school, he clerked at Fryberger and thought the firm would make an excellent home for his talents. Drawn to the firm’s size, strong transactional practice, and location, he joined Fryberger shortly after graduation and specializes in real estate and general business law, as well as employee law.