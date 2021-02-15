Attorney J. Steve Nys named shareholder at Fryberger Law Firm

Duluth-based law firm Fryberger, Buchanan, Smith & Frederick, P.A. recently announced that attorney J. Steve Nys has been made a shareholder.
Nys joined Fryberger’s Duluth office in 2018, and brings his expertise in estate planning, trust and estate administration, real estate, and business law to the firm. He is on the author-editor committee of “Drafting Wills and Trust Agreements,” a two-volume book published by Minnesota Continuing Legal Education containing sample estate planning documents and commentary used by attorneys across Minnesota. Additionally, Nys is a frequent presenter of continuing legal education courses on many topics related to estate planning and trust and estate administration.
Before Fryberger, Nys was a shareholder at Signorelli & Nys, Ltd. He is a 2008 graduate of William Mitchell College of Law. “It’s always nice to be recognized,” Nys said, “but more than anything I am very happy to work with the excellent attorneys at Fryberger.”
“We are delighted to announce Steve’s appointment as a shareholder,” said Fryberger President David Oberstar. “We look forward to the future of our firm and the unique expertise and leadership qualities Steve will bring to our team as a shareholder.”