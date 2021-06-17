Ashland Daily Press hires new GM

Jeff Robischonwas named general manager of the Ashland Daily Press after a career spent in newspapers across the region and country. He will also be responsible for operations at the Price County Review and Northwood’s Shopper.
Prior to joining Adams Publishing Group, he served in various media capacities to include regional advertising director for Lee Enterprises' Northwest division overseeing the advertising operations for Washington and Oregon newspapers. Prior to that, he served as classified ad director for Lee’s Quad City Times in Davenport, Iowa. The bulk of Robischon’s career has been in the media industry including positions with Gannett and McClatchy, where he spent nine years at the Star Tribune in Minneapolis.
His newspaper career started as a sales representative at a shopper in St. Cloud. Most recently, Robischon served as student media advisor at Western Oregon University, advising students working with the campus newspaper, radio station and magazine.