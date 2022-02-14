Arrowhead Manufacturers & Fabricators Association names new executive director, elects 2022 board

Arrowhead Manufacturers & Fabricators Association (AMFA) announced Rachel Lolmasteymaugh has been named the new AMFA executive director. She comes from a sales and events background and worked in manufacturing years ago.
She has served on 19 different boards and committees including CentraCare, United Way Imagination library, the City of Sartell Economic Development council, the Sartell CVB board and president of the Sartell chamber to mention a few. Lolmasteymaugh lives in Sartell with her husband and three teenage children and will work remotely. Lolmasteymaugh is replacing Sandy Kashmark, who has served as the executive director of AMFA since its inception in 1997.
Arrowhead Manufacturers & Fabricators Association (AMFA) is a membership organization serving the manufacturing and fabricating industries in northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin. AMFA’s 102 members benefit from peer networking, plant tours, benefit programs, legislative voice, industry awareness, promotional opportunities, workforce development efforts, and more.
Four people were elected to serve a two-year term on the board of directors beginning Jan. 1.
Incumbent:
Mary Brandt, Advanced Minnesota, Hibbing
Newly elected:
Richard Pierce, Tip Top Chimney, Gilbert, MN
Jeff Halter, Range Steel Fabricators, Hibbing, MN
Rally Hess, Hibbing Fabricators, Hibbing, MN
Rounding out AMFA’s 12-member board in 2022:
Todd Hanson, Productivity, Inc., Embarrass
Wade Karnes, Cast & Color/Zakobe LLC, Bovey
Blake Kolquist, GPM, Duluth
Jake Pessenda, Altec, Inc., Duluth
Jim Petruga, Northern Engineering, Superior, WI
Dustin Thibodeau, Northland Machine, Grand Rapids
Brad Vieths, Lake Superior College, Duluth
Ian Vincent, APEX, Duluth
Open seat. Contact AMFA to express interest.
The newly-elected officers of the AMFA Board of Directors are:
President – Wade Karnes, Cast & Color, Bovey
Vice President – Blake Kolquist, GPM, Duluth
Treasurer – Mary Brandt, Advanced Minnesota, Hibbing
AMFA Educational Trust Vice President – Todd Hanson, Productivity, Inc., Duluth
Three members whose participation on the AMFA board of directors came to an end in 2021:
Jeremy Lehman, L&M Radiator, Hibbing
Jill Lucas, formerly with Bay West LLC
Don Simons, Duluth Public Schools, Duluth