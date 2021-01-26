The Area Partnership for Economic Expansion announced that APEX president Brian Hanson has received the Economic Development Association of Minnesota (EDAM) President’s Award in recognition of his leadership, contribution and dedication to economic development in Minnesota.
APEX also announced that Tamara Lowney, president of Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), was recognized by EDAM with an Excellence in Economic Development Award in the Innovation category.
“The EDAM President’s Award recognizes Brian’s hard work and dedication to driving economic growth in northern Minnesota,” said Sandy Johnson, APEX Director of Member Relations and Administration. “Throughout his career, Brian has been a champion for both public and private sector investment in the economy and his work has impacted not just our region, but the entire state.”
The President’s Award recognizes an individual whose years of experience and service to the profession are a model for other economic development professionals. EDAM President Kim Lindquist hand-selects a recipient who has demonstrated visionary leadership in the economic development profession and has made significant impacts on the people and organizations they serve.
"Brian's a high-energy guy, always willing to put in the time to make a project successful,” Lindquist said. “He has good ideas and strategies, and has embraced new and creative tools to aid him in his job."
For the past 8 years, Brian has led APEX as President and CEO. His work has contributed to several significant regional business expansions, retention and attraction projects in industries including mining, engineering, manufacturing, heavy aircraft maintenance, aviation and data centers.
“This was a humbling and special honor for me,” said Hanson. “I work with so many great people here at APEX, throughout this region and across the state. Economic Development is always a team effort and so many people are helping me to grow in this noble profession.”
Under Hanson’s leadership, the APEX team re-evaluated its original 2020 strategic plan and modified it for COVID-19. APEX reprioritized its focus areas to support the existing business community and drive regional economic growth, which included adding a curated COVID-19 related resources on the APEX website. The new web content provides direct resources and support to help business owners making strategic, deliberate changes to protect employees and ensure business continuity. Although APEX still explored site selection and new business opportunities, the bulk of its efforts were to help regional businesses maintain operations during the pandemic.
Lowney’s work to create a central hub for COVID-19-related information and resources for Itasca County business owners has earned statewide recognition, making a tangible positive impact on Itasca County’s business sector, EDAM said.
“We truly admire Tamara’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hanson commented. “Her EDAM Innovation Award is very well-deserved, and that’s why our team nominated her for it. She acted quickly last spring to mobilize teams to ensure area business owners had access to both business and emotional support, along with extraordinary financial resources essential to their continued survival.”
The EDAM Innovation Award recognizes a creative solution to an economic development challenge. It is awarded to a community, county, organization or a collaborative team for any or all of the following:
- Programs or initiatives that focus on business attraction, talent attraction or retention, business retention and expansion, financing, entrepreneurship, technology or other economic development initiatives.
- Successful partnerships that demonstrate the strength of working together as a collective whole.
- Creativity, effective communication and impeccable execution of an economic development marketing initiative.
“Tamara’s work throughout 2020 was exceptional in every category” said APEX Economic Developer Matt Shermoen.
Starting in mid-March, Tamara called daily stand-up Zoom meetings with the team to discuss the most urgent needs in Itasca County and what this powerful team of partners could do to help. Between March and May 2020, IEDC held 25 Zoom meetings that kept business owners informed of the evolving situation and providing support for unforeseen challenges and the emotional stress business people were experiencing. Over 1,000 business owners, managers, accountants and community leaders attended these calls, with the largest meeting hosting 103 attendees. During a time of crisis, Tamara, IEDC and partners were valued and trusted resources that made a real difference.