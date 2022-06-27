The Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, is pleased to announce that Kimberly Parmeter, president & CEO of the Hermantown Area Chamber of Commerce, and Melissa Martinez, director of the Washburn Area Chamber of Commerce, have completed the first year at Institute for Organization Management, a four-year nonprofit leadership training program at Midwest Institute at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisc.
“Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations,” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s vice president of Institute for Organization Management. “These individuals have the knowledge, skills, and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries.”