Architecture Advantage Employee Kane Tewes named to WDSE*WRPT Board

Architecture Advantage announced recently that Kane Tewes, AIA, ARA, was appointed in November 2020 to the WDSE*WRPT Board of Directors. Kane has been with Architecture Advantage for five years and leads out of the Duluth office.
