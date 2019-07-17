APEX names Plemel operations specialist

The Area Partnership for Economic Expansion (APEX) has hired Bailey Plemel as operations specialist. Plemel brings a strong background in customer service, having worked in insurance, regional retail, hospitality, news/media and restaurant industries.
“Bailey’s energy and passion for the region make her a great fit for APEX. We’re pleased to welcome her to the team,” said Brian Hanson, APEX president and CEO. “Her diverse experience, organizational skills and drive to learn will help her provide excellent service to APEX and our investor-members.”
The operations specialist serves as the first point of contact for clients both in the office and on the phone. Plemel is responsible for general office administration, assisting with the hiring and training of interns and the coordination of APEX meetings, events and promotional activities throughout the year. She will also manage the APEX website, accounts receivable and provide general administrative assistance as needed.
Having grown up in Esko and Cloquet, Plemel loves living and working in northern Minnesota. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Minnesota Duluth in two and a half years and has experience working in a variety of industries. Most recently, she worked as a cake decorator and in the past held positions with Marsh & McLennan Agency, the Inn on Lake Superior, UMD Bookstore, Kohls and Duluth-Superior Magazine.