APEX honors Essentia with Summit Award

Essentia Health has been recognized with the APEX Summit Award for its St. Mary’s Medical Center project. The APEX Summit Award recognizes businesses or individuals who have made a distinctive and profound economic impact on our region. The award was presented at the APEX Board and Investor-Member meeting on July 6.
“Reimagining the St. Mary’s Medical Center is much more than a building project,” said Frank Frederickson, APEX board chair and vice president—customer experience and engineering services at Minnesota Power. “It’s about how Essentia Health cares for its patients and matching its facilities to how medicine is practiced now and in the future."