APEX announces 2019 Executive Committee officers, at-large members

The Area Partnership for Economic Expansion (APEX) Board of Directors announced 2019 Executive Committee officers and At-Large members. Election results were shared at the APEX annual meeting and reception at the Kitchi Gammi Club. The group will spearhead projects that drive regional economic growth.
They include Chair: Steve Burgess, National Bank of Commerce
Vice Chair: Lisa Bodine, Giant Voices
Immediate Past Chair and Treasurer: Brian Thun, maurices
Secretary: Brad Beard, Essentia Health
At-Large: Chancellor Lendley Black, University of Minnesota Duluth
At-Large: Deb DeLuca, Duluth Seaway Port Authority
At-Large: Frank Frederickson, MN Power, an ALLETE Company
At-Large: Brian Maki, Lakehead Constructors, Inc.
At-Large: John Swanson, Enbridge Energy Company, Inc.
To learn more about APEX, visit www.APEXgetsbusiness.com