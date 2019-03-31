APEX announces 2019 Executive Committee officers, at-large members

From left, top row: Steve Burgess, Lisa Bodine, Brad Thun, Brad Beard and Lendley Black; bottom row: Deb DeLuca, Frank Frederickson, Brian Maki and John Swanson.

The Area Partnership for Economic Expansion (APEX) Board of Directors announced 2019 Executive Committee officers and At-Large members. Election results were shared at the APEX annual meeting and reception at the Kitchi Gammi Club. The group will spearhead projects that drive regional economic growth.

They include Chair: Steve Burgess, National Bank of Commerce

Vice Chair: Lisa Bodine, Giant Voices

Immediate Past Chair and Treasurer: Brian Thun, maurices

Secretary: Brad Beard, Essentia Health

At-Large: Chancellor Lendley Black, University of Minnesota Duluth

At-Large: Deb DeLuca, Duluth Seaway Port Authority

At-Large: Frank Frederickson, MN Power, an ALLETE Company

At-Large: Brian Maki, Lakehead Constructors, Inc.

At-Large: John Swanson, Enbridge Energy Company, Inc. 

To learn more about APEX, visit www.APEXgetsbusiness.com