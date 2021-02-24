APEX announces 2021 executive committee

The 2021 executive committee officers and at-large members were elected at the Area Partnership for Economic Expansion’s (APEX) annual board of directors and investor-member meeting held virtually on Jan. 28.
APEX 2021 Executive Committee Officers and At-Large Members
Chair: Lisa Bodine, Giant Voices
Vice-Chair: Frank Frederickson, MN Power, an ALLETE Company
Immediate Past Chair: Steve Burgess, National Bank of Commerce
Secretary: Brad Beard, Essentia Health
Treasurer: Brian Thun, maurices
At Large: Chancellor Lendley Black, University of Minnesota Duluth
At Large: Mike Boeselager, St. Luke’s
At Large: Deb DeLuca, Duluth Seaway Port Authority
At Large: Craig Fellman, APi Group/The Jamar Company
At Large: Lorraine Little, Enbridge Energy Company, Inc.