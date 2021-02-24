APEX announces 2021 executive committee

Newly-elected chair Lisa Bodine

The 2021 executive committee officers and at-large members were elected at the Area Partnership for Economic Expansion’s (APEX) annual board of directors and investor-member meeting held virtually on Jan. 28.

APEX 2021 Executive Committee Officers and At-Large Members

Chair: Lisa Bodine, Giant Voices

Vice-Chair: Frank Frederickson, MN Power, an ALLETE Company

Immediate Past Chair: Steve Burgess, National Bank of Commerce

Secretary: Brad Beard, Essentia Health

Treasurer: Brian Thun, maurices

At Large: Chancellor Lendley Black, University of Minnesota Duluth

At Large: Mike Boeselager, St. Luke’s

At Large: Deb DeLuca, Duluth Seaway Port Authority

At Large: Craig Fellman, APi Group/The Jamar Company

At Large: Lorraine Little, Enbridge Energy Company, Inc.