Annie Possis was named program director at WTIP Community Radio, Grand Marais. She has been with the station since 2001 in a variety of roles from on-air host to board member, and most recently produced The Roadhouse, a long-format live variety show, for 12 years.
Annie Possis named program director at WTIP Community Radio
