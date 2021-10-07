On Wed. Oct 6, Anna Tanski of Visit Duluth was awarded the Roger Toussaint award at the annual meeting of the Minnesota Association of Convention & Visitors Bureau. The Toussaint award is the highest honor bestowed by MACVB and recognizes Anna's significant contributions to the tourism industry.
Anna Taski receives highest honor from Minnesota Association of Convention & Visitors Bureau
