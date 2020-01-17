Andy Reierson named CEO of RR46

Roger Reierson to become executive chairman of RR46
Andy Reierson has been promoted to CEO of RR46, a family of nine companies established to serve and solve the marketing communications needs of clients in the company's most important industries. Andy succeeds Roger Reierson who has served in the role since 1983. He will now oversee the management and operation. Roger will move to RR46 executive chairman.
Andy joined Flint Group, a business unit of RR46, in 2006. He was promoted to COO of RR46 in 2016. As COO he oversaw daily operations at the parent company level and built working partnerships with each business unit, president and leadership team. He is a member of the RR46 board of directors. In his tenure with RR46, he has served as an account manager with Flint Group in Fargo and Duluth and as president of Flint Group’s Duluth office and digital marketing business.
His leadership includes sharing his time on multiple nonprofit boards and coaching youth hockey. He currently serves on the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors and executive committee and is a 2014-15 Leadership Minnesota alum, sponsored by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce. Under Andy’s leadership in 2016, Flint Group was recognized as one of Minnesota’s top 100 companies to work for by Minnesota Business Magazine.
“This is an exciting time for our team and family of companies. As we celebrate the culture and legacy Roger established, we are energized by our opportunities to evolve and grow,” Andy said. “I look forward to working with our family of businesses to ensure we are adding value and serving our clients in the best possible way.”
Roger will remain active as RR46 board chair, working on client projects and building community and industry relations. He began his career at Flint Group in 1976 and has grown the business from 15 to more than 155 RR46 team members.
"Over the past few years, Andy has proven he is the right person to take on the CEO role,” Roger said. “I am confident Andy, along with our strong leadership team, will take us to new levels of expertise in serving our growing clients. I am looking forward to working with them as executive chairman.”