Andrea Scofield named director of materials management for St. Luke's

St. Luke’s welcomes Andrea Scofield, who has been named director of materials management.
Scofield advanced through multiple departments during her years at an ambulatory surgery center in the Twin Cities, honing her supply chain management skills.
“Andrea knows the importance for our patients of delivering the right medical supplies and equipment to physicians and staff,” St. Luke’s Vice President of Support Services Mike Boeselager said. “Her experience and compassion make her the perfect fit for our team.”
As a leader in the supply chain community, Scofield has chaired local, regional and national Group Purchasing Boards. She is the current president for the Minnesota Chapter of AHRMM, which is a branch of the American Hospital Association.