Amy Nemanich, a certified physician assistant, joins Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic

The Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic is proud to welcome Amy Nemanich, a certified physician assistant, to the urgent care team. Nemanich did her clinical training at Essentia and is looking forward to staying with the organization.
“I love the Duluth area and had a really good experience with my rotations at Essentia,” said Nemanich. “I have always loved acute care medicine and enjoy the problem-solving of this specialty.”
Nemanich graduated from the College of St. Scholastica and is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
“I look forward to caring for my patients and finding positive outcomes for them,” she said.