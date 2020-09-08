AMFA names Petruga as 2020 Most Valuable Partner

Arrowhead Manufacturers and Fabricators Association announced Jim Petruga was named the 2020 AMFA Most Valuable Partner. The award is given annually to acknowledge an individual or organization’s efforts to support the mission of AMFA.
In presenting the award, long-time AMFA board member Mary Brandt stated, “Jim has been involved with AMFA for just a few years, but it feels like “forever” in a good way! When Jim raises his hand to assist with a project or assignment, he follows through on that commitment. To me, Jim is the epitome of a great volunteer and AMFA is fortunate to have him in our corner.”
Petruga jumped right in to serve in officer positions for both AMFA and its grant-making arm, AMFA Educational Trust. In just 5.5 years on the board, he’s held the positions of: ET Secretary/Treasurer (2016); ET President (2017); AMFA President (2018-2019) and AMFA Past President (2020).
He has provided leadership for a number of AMFA projects and committees. Petruga currently chairs the planning committee for the annual Beer Tasting Fundraiser (tentatively rescheduled on Oct. 7) and contributes significant assistance to the AMFA Finance committee. He is also active on the FabTech planning committee (canceled this year), the ET Grant Review committee, Membership/Marketing committee, and the Program committee.
AMFA donates $200 to the winner’s charity of choice. This year, funds were donated to Junior Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).
Petruga does the business development work for NECO Industrial, the brand the represents the industrial customers of Northern Engineering and Fraser Shipyards. Northern Engineering specializes in diagnostic/repair services for the heavy equipment industry, while Fraser Shipyards provides a range of services to commercial ships that traverse the Great Lakes. Both companies are located in Superior.