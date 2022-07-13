Americorps Vista Ryan Babcock completes role with North Shore Mental Health Group

The North Shore Mental Health Group wishes a fond farewell to Ryan Babcock, an Americorps Vista attached to the Regional Sustainable Development Partnership through the University of Minnesota Duluth.
In his role, he worked with several agencies and community groups along the North Shore. According to Carrie Anderson, "When the NSMHG received the one-year RSDP grant to help raise awareness and skills around mental wellbeing, we were lucky to have Ryan join our team. He helped plan events funded by the grant and was a key person facilitating our work. Ryan's attention to detail, analysis skills, dedication to the cause, his gentle positivity, and the perspectives he added have been wonderful."
With the North Shore Mental Health Group and a coalition team, he worked on the year-long Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Strategic Planning Cohort with Dean Rudloff, Carrie Anderson and Zomi Bloom. The Cohort was tasked to develop programs and approaches addressing our local mental health and suicide prevention using an equity lens.
He was also assigned to work with other agencies. According to Babcock, “For 100 Rural Women, I learned NVIVO to assist with coding hundreds of documents, managing that data, and assisting with reporting on that data in a webinar and a report.” Using his training and expertise in Marketing, Ryan also managed the YouTube channel for 100 Rural Women, advancing their mission to build “a future where more rural women lead positive change for themselves, their families and communities, the nation and the world.”
Babcock also worked with sustainable food systems and community redevelopment as a grant writer: “With the Land Access Alliance, I drafted a Blandin grant. At Ei Roskaa, I worked with a team of grant writers on a funded, $235,377 grant from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to build a composting facility in Finland, Minnesota.” With the Riverfront Community Development, Babcock has worked on a housing cleanup grant.
In his time as an Americorps Vista, he came to understand the North Shore region and the unique, diverse needs of its residents informed by a commitment to equity. He also deployed his communication skills to make lasting change in our region.
For more information on the Regional Sustainable Development Partnership, visit https://extension.umn.edu/regional-partnerships/northeast-rsdp The RSDP Board seeks partners throughout the region for projects that build sustainable communities.
The North Shore Mental Health Group strives to create safe and welcoming spaces in the Silver Bay, Finland, Beaver Bay, and Isabella areas for those living with or wanting to support others living with mental health challenges. If you would like more information about the group, please contact us at nsmentalhealth@gmail.com.