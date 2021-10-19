Amelia DeWit joins critical care team at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center

Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Cloudy and windy during the morning with rain becoming likely late. High near 50F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.