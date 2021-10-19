Amelia DeWit joins critical care team at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center
Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center welcomes Amelia DeWit, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, to its critical care team. DeWit received her education from Winona State University and is certified by the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses. “I feel like this career field chose me,” said DeWit. “I love the challenge of taking care of critically ill patients and the reward of seeing very sick patients get better and of being a part of that process.” 