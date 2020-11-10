Alexander, Connolly join Superior Savings Bank’s Board

Nicholas Alexander and Mark Connolly have been elected to Superior Savings Bank’s Board of Directors, joining Chairman of the Board Dave Stack, Vice Chairman Jeff Hanson, Jerry Manion and Bank President Dawn Staples.
Alexander is Superior’s chief of police. Connolly owns the Field & Connolly Insurance Agency in Superior.
“We’re pleased that the unique knowledge and experience Nick and Mark bring to our board will help enhance our mission to provide valuable solutions for the financial needs of the community,” said Staples.
Superior Savings Bank is located at 1130 Tower Avenue. Founded in 1924, it is the city’s oldest community bank.