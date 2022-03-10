Alexander Bianchi, internal medicine specialist, joins Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic

Alexander Bianchi, a certified physician assistant specializing in internal medicine, has joined the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic. He was attracted to Essentia because of so many positive experiences there as a patient.
“I wish to work on a collaborative team with individuals willing to help me develop not only as a provider, but as a person as well,” said Bianchi. “Essentia embodies this and I am excited to work for a company that wants to invest in me.”
Bianchi received his education from Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas.
“I’m excited to have the privilege of following my patients for years, assisting them during the best and worst times of their lives. I don’t want to just be ‘their provider’. I want to be someone they know they can rely on when they really need it,” said Bianchi.