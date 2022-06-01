ALLETE Inc.’s strategic capital investment plans, improving earnings estimates and steady dividend payment make a strong case for investment in this utility stock. ALLETE is engaged in providing clean energy to its customers.

The long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of ALLETE is currently pegged at 8.7%. Let's focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment.