Google-owned YouTube and Facebook make it easy for prospective steroid users, especially teens and young adults, to buy steroids and other drugs that enhance performance and appearance, according to a new study by two nonprofits, the Taylor Hooton Foundation and Digital Citizens Alliance.
After some simple searches for steroids, researchers were quickly linked to numerous suggested YouTube videos that showed either who to call to buy steroids, complete with a WhatsApp contact number, or how to use them.
From there, to demonstrate how easy it is to then procure these drugs, the organizations bought and tested appearance- and performance-enhancing drugs, or APEDs, directly from a link on one Facebook page that had been set up as an online marketplace for APEDs and steroids. CNBC