New numbers show nearly two-thousand people in the Duluth-Superior area have jobs in the clean energy industry.
In fact, that job field grew two and a half times faster than Minnesota’s overall job growth last year.
It’s thanks in part to efforts by companies like Duluth based LHB. They’re an engineering design firm aimed at helping organizations become more sustainable.
They recently helped with some big projects at the 148th Fighter Wing, some of which have helped reduce the base’s carbon footprint.