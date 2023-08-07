U.S. trucking firm Yellow Corp (YELL.O) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday, accusing the Teamsters Union of "driving it out of business," and sparking an angry response from the labor group over the company's financial management.
Yellow, formerly called YRC Worldwide, blamed the Teamsters for hastening its demise by opposing a restructuring plan. The union responded on Monday that the company mismanaged a $700 million federal loan and charged it with failing workers.
"Yellow's dysfunctional, greedy C-suite failed to take responsibility for squandering all that cash. They still don't," said Teamsters President Sean O'Brien. "They shamelessly pin their corporate incompetence on working people." REUTERS