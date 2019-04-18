The Republicans' “middle-class tax cut” bill is now through its first year, and Trump does have reason to crow. Though one-third of the country witnessed their taxes increase, the rest saw reductions.
The problem: They were too small to notice. At least for regular people.
As former House Speaker Paul Ryan famously tweeted, a school secretary in Pennsylvania saw her paycheck rise by $1.50 a week. And the IRS says the average rebate is only running $20 ahead of last year.
The savings have been so minimal that a whopping 83 percent of Americans don’t believe they actually happened, according to an NBC-Wall Street Journal poll. It seems a fitting bit of karma for a party whose mantra has been, "Don't believe the news."