Western Lake Superior Sanitary District (WLSSD) will open its solid waste facilities in phases, beginning next week. After opening to the public, each facility will operate with some changes to facilitate safe distances between customers and to prevent disease transmission.
“In mid-March we temporarily closed WLSSD solid waste facilities to honor Governor Walz’s Stay at Home order,” said Marianne Bohren, WLSSD Executive Director. “We believe it’s the right time to reopen our facilities to the general public so residents have access to safe, convenient and affordable waste disposal options.
As we reopen these important facilities, we will continue to follow the recommendations of public health officials about reducing close contact between individuals. We’ve made some changes in the way we’ll operate to accomplish this. Likely, this will result in wait times and delays during peak visiting hours.”
WLSSD officials advise area residents to visit WLSSD solid waste facilities only when necessary. When visiting WLSSD solid waste facilities, WLSSD asks that all customers wear a face covering while on the site. WLSSD will also limit the number of customers occupying operating areas at any given time. Waiting until later in the season to visit the facilities will help to reduce wait times and congestion. The facilities will provide disposal and recycling services only. Reuse programs will be opened at a later date.
Facility openings are as follows:
Facility
Location
Opening date
Operating Hours
WLSSD Yard Waste Compost Site
27th Avenue West & the waterfront
Thurs., April 30, 9 a.m.
Spring Expanded Hours:
Thursdays through Mondays
WLSSD Household Hazardous Waste Facility
27th Avenue West & the waterfront
Thurs., May 7, 9 a.m.
Thursdays through Saturdays
WLSSD Product Reuse Center (HHW)
Within WLSSD HHW Facility
To be determined
Facility will remain closed until further notice.
WLSSD Materials Recovery Center
Corner of Rice Lake & Ridgeview Roads
Tuesday, May 5, 9 a.m.
Tuesdays through Saturdays
WLSSD Reuse Area at the MRC
Within WLSSD MRC facility
To be determined
WLSSD Administrative Offices
2626 Courtland St. Duluth
To be determined
Available by telephone Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.