Legislators and crisis centers have heard increasing desperation from Wisconsin residents waiting on their unemployment over eight months of the coronavirus pandemic. Some crisis center workers say the economic impact of the pandemic has exacted more strain on people than the Great Recession of 2008, making it hard to find a job, pay bills and put food on the table for thousands of people.
State Sen. André Jacque, R-De Pere, said his office has gotten dozens of concerning messages from constituents waiting for months on unemployment. In one case, his office had to escalate a claim to Capitol police, who reached out to a local department for a welfare check after receiving a message from a person who said they were suicidal. MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL