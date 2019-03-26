A dispute over the insurance carried by a Canadian energy firm will be heard by Wisconsin’s highest court Tuesday. The fight stems from one county’s requirement that Enbridge Inc. obtain special pollution insurance as part of the company’s plans to triple the amount of oil being sent through a pipeline running across the state.
Enbridge’s Line 61 pipeline corridor runs through the land next to Keith Reopelle's property in the small village of Marshall in Dane County. He and his wife Trish moved there after their daughters, Kestrel and Teal, graduated from high school about eight years ago.
"It's kind of like a little slice of heaven for us," Reopelle said.